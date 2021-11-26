UGC NET Admit Card 2021 Released for Exams from 29 November to 5 December

Candidates appearing for UGC-NET exam can download their admit card from the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET admit card 2021 released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC-NET Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, 25 November, released the admit cards/ hall ticket of University Grant Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycle exams.

The admit cards have been released for exams on 29 & 30 November, and 01, 03, 04 & 05 December 2021.

Therefore, candidates who are enrolled to appear for UGC-NET exams from Day 7 to Day 12 can download their admit card from the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC-NET Admit Card 2021: How to Download?

  • Go to the official website of UGC NET: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

  • Click on 'Download Admit Card using application number and DOB/password' link on homepage.

  • A new webpage will open on your screen

  • Enter your application number and date of birth or password

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • Your UGC NET 2021 admit card will appear on the screen

  • Download and print it for exam day and future use.

The UGC-NET exams for December 2020 and June 2021 merged cycle commenced from 20 November 2021. According to the official scheduled, exams are slated to end on 5 December 2021. Approximately 12.67 lakh candidates are registered to appear for this cycle of UGC-NET exams.

In case of any doubt regarding UGC-NET admit card or exam, candidates are advised to get in touch with the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

About UGC-NET

The UGC-NET exam is being conducted for 81 test papers for awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or eligibility of Assistant Professorship to Indian nationals for Indian Universities and Colleges.

