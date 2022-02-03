UGC NET 2021 Result Date: Check Latest Information

UGC NET 2022: Result Date

As mentioned before, there are high chances that the UGC NET 2021 result will be released in February 2022.

Once the results are out, NTA will also release the Final Answer Keys for 81 subjects.

Alongside this, NTA shall also release the official subject-wise cut off list on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must remember that it is the normalisation method that will be used to calculate the cutoff for various subjects.