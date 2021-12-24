NID DAT Admit Card 2022 Released: Here's How to Download It

NID DAT Admit Card 2022 released on nid.edu and admissions.nid.edu
(Photo: The Quint)
NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) prelims exams 2022 admit card has been released by the National Institute of Design (NID).
Candidates who have registered to appear for NID DAT can download their admit card from the official website of NID: nid.edu or admissions.nid.edu.
Visit the official website of NID: nid.edu
Click on "Admissions 2022-23' under 'Quick Link' on homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Click here to download the ADMIT CARD for DAT Prelims Exam 2022' link
A new webpage will open on your screen
Enter your registered email address and date of birth
Click on ‘submit’
You NID DAT admit card link will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam day and future reference
NID DAT admit card will contain information like the name of the candidate, roll number, exam date, timing, examination centre, photograph etc. All candidates are advised to check the details mentioned in it and, in case of discrepancy, contact NID.
NID DAT prelims result date and Main exam information is yet to be announced by NID.
For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of NID.
