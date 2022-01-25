National Voters Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

National Voters’ Day: Significance

Ever since 2011, National Voters’ Day has been celebrated on 25 January every year to commemorate the foundation day of the Election Commission of India.

The ECI is a Constitutional body that is bound by its responsibility to conduct free and fair elections in India at all levels of legislature.

Thus, as mentioned above, National voter's day is a day mainly to encourage voting as well as raise awareness among voters to participate in the electoral process in a free and unbiased manner.

Besides this, new voters are also felicitated on this day and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC)