UCEED 2021 Result Declared by IIT Bombay: Here’s How to Check It

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Wednesday, 10 March, declared the result of Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the paper can check their result at its official website: uceed.iitb.ac.in.

All shortlisted candidates will get a common merit rank (All India Rank). However, obtaining a rank in UCEED 2021 does not guarantee admission to the B Des programme. Rank list will be prepared based on the total marks (Part-A marks and Part-B marks combined) in UCEED 2021.

UCEED 2021 was conducted on 17 January 2021. Whereas, the question paper and draft answer key were released on 21 January.