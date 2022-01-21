TS CPGET Counselling 2021: Seat Allotment Result to be Declared Today

Check TS CPGET seat allotment result on cpget.ouadmissions.com
Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET) final phase provisional allotment of candidates is expected to be released on Friday, 21 January 2022.
Candidates who registered for TS CPGET final phase counselling will be able to check the allotment list on the official website of TS CPGET cpget.ouadmissions.com.
Visit the official website of TS CPGET cpget.ouadmissions.com
Click on Final Phase Allotment list link on the home page
Enter your TS CPGET 2021 registered credential and login
Your TS CPGET Seat allotment result will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future reference
All the provisionally allotted candidates are required to pay the fee and download the joining report. It shall be followed by reporting to the allotted college along with original certificates, fee paid challan and joining report.
After verification of original certificates at the allotted colleges, candidates will receive allotment order from the college.
Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET) is a state level exam which is conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc) courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years integrated programmes ( MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities.
