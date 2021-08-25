TS EAMCET 2021 Result Declared: How to Check the Results, Counselling Process

After the result is declared, TSCHE will begin with the counselling process of eligible candidates. According to an official notice, candidates who have qualified in TSEAMCET-2021 and who secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent examination will be able eligible to apply for the counselling process.

First phase of admission counselling process is scheduled to begin from 30 August 2021.