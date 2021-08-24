TS EAMCET 2021 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow: Report

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to announce the result of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 on Wednesday, 25 August 2021, reported NDTV. The result is likely to be released at 11am.

Students who appeared for the same can check their result at TS EAMCET's official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.