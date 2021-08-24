TS EAMCET 2021 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow: Report

TS EAMCET 2021 result can be checked on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to announce the result of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 on Wednesday, 25 August 2021, reported NDTV. The result is likely to be released at 11am.
Students who appeared for the same can check their result at TS EAMCET's official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
TS EAMCET 2021 exam was conducted on 4, 5, and 6 August for engineering, and 9 and 10 August for agriculture and medical courses.
Visit TS EAMCET's official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
Click on the result link.
Login using your exam credentials.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Save it for future reference.
Declaration of result will be followed by counselling of eligible candidates. According to the official notice released by TSCHE, first phase of admission counselling will begin from 30 August 2021. Eligible candidates will have to fill basic information online, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification by 9 September 2021.
"The certificate verification for candidates who already booked a slot will be done from September 4 to 11," the notice added.
The TS EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) for entry into the first year of undergraduate professional courses. These courses include BE, BTech, BTech (Bio-Tech), BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Ag Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech (Food Technology (FT)), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc (Forestry), BV Sc, A.H, B.F Sc, and Pharm-D.
