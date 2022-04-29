TBJEE 2022 Answer Key: Check Tripura JEE Provisional Answers on tbjee.nic.in

TBJEE 2022 provisional answer key released on tbjee.nic.in.
(Photo: iStock)
Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) is all set to release the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) results 2022 on Friday, 29 April. Candidates can download the provisional answer key after its release on the official website of TBJEE.
Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2022 was held on 27 April 2022 in three shifts. The exam was conducted from 11 am to 3:30 pm. Candidates were required to answer questions from Biology, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.
Since the released answer key is provisional, candidates can raise objections regarding any questions; the objection window will be open till 4 May 2022.
Visit the official website of Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination at tbjee.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads "View Tripura JEE 2022 Answer Key."
You will have to log in to the student portal using your email address and password or registration number and application ID.
The provisional TBJEE answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answers and download it for future reference.
Candidates can raise objections and challenge the Tripura JEE Answer Key 2022 till 4 May 2022, 5 pm. A final answer key will be released along with the result of TJEE 2022.
As per the official schedule, Tripura JEE Result 2022 is expected to be out in the fourth week of May. Candidates can visit the official website for further updates.
