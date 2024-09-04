TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 Released For Prelims; Details Here

advertisement
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Civil Services Prelims Examination 2024. The link for download is available on the official website of TNPSC - tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the preliminary examination can visit the website to download the admit card.
It is pertinent to note that the preliminary examination for the recruitment of employees for the civil services sector in Tamil Nadu is to be held on 14 September 2024. The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Through this examination, the candidates will be eligible to apply for the main examinations.
The preliminary examination will comprise 200 questions. The maximum mark available to the candidates is 300, while the minimum qualifying mark is 90. The questions will be asked from the general studies, aptitude, mental ability, and language (General Tamil or General English). The candidates who have applied for the preliminary examination must have their admit cards and other essential documents ready for appearing in the examination.
Candidates can download the admit card of TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 by visiting the official website of TNPSC.
After visiting the website, the candidates have to click on the link - TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024
Enter their application number and date of birth in the login window available on the home page.
The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
