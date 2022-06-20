TN SSLC Result 2022 Declared on Website: Download TN 10th Result, Check Details

TN SSLC Result 2022 is declared on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu, TN DGE has officially announced the TN SSLC Result 2022 on the website for all the candidates who had appeared for the exam on the scheduled date. It is to be noted that the TN 10th Result 2022 is available on the official website so the students can access and download it. The official website the candidates must visit to download the TN SSLC Result 2022 is tnresults.nic.in.
The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu, TN DGE updates all the latest information on the official website so that the interested candidates can easily access them and take a look at the details. It is important to note that the TN SSLC Result 2022 has been finally declared so the students should see the scores and download them from the site.
It is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu 10th Exams 2022 were conducted from 6 May 2022 to 30 May 2022 as per the dates mentioned on the schedule.
Approximately, over 9 lakh students were patiently waiting for the result to release on the website. Students should note that the TN DGE will make the results available for them via SMS as well.
Here are the steps that everybody needs to follow to download the TN SSLC Result 2022 online from the website:
Visit the official result website of the Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu, tnresults.nic.in.
Click on the activated TN SSLC Result 2022 link on the website.
Enter the required login details in the provided space and click on submit.
The TN SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result from the site and take a printout of the same for your reference.