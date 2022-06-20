TN SSLC Result 2022 Declared on Website: Download TN 10th Result, Check Details

The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu, TN DGE has officially announced the TN SSLC Result 2022 on the website for all the candidates who had appeared for the exam on the scheduled date. It is to be noted that the TN 10th Result 2022 is available on the official website so the students can access and download it. The official website the candidates must visit to download the TN SSLC Result 2022 is tnresults.nic.in.

The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu, TN DGE updates all the latest information on the official website so that the interested candidates can easily access them and take a look at the details. It is important to note that the TN SSLC Result 2022 has been finally declared so the students should see the scores and download them from the site.