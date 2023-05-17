TN SSLC, HSE (+1) Results 2023 Date and Time: Result Expected On 19 May

Directorate of Government Education (DGE), Tamil Nadu has announced SSLC Class 11 or HSE (+1) results 2023 date and time. The authorities informed about the date and time of the results through a formal release on the website.

Students who appeared for the exam can check and download the TN SSLC and +1 results 2023 on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu Class 11 exams were held from 14 March 2023 to 5 April 2023. The exam was for a duration of three hours. This year over 9 lakh students appeared for the exam and the results for these students will be announced via press conference. After the result is declared, the results link will be activated on the website. Check below the steps to download the TN SSLC, HSE (+1) Results 2023