RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2023 Released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Follow the steps given below to download the RSMSSB CET 12th Result 2023 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Shivangani Singh
RSMSSB CET 12th level result released yesterday

Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test, CET 12th Level 2023 Results have been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur. The board released the CET Senior Secondary Level or 12th results online on the official website at rsmssb.rajastha.gov.in.

The authorities have activated the direct link on the website which will enable the students to check the results and marks. Candidates can check their results online by following the steps given below.

The RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result was officially declared on May 16, 2023. Candidates will have to enter their their application number and date of birth to get access to the results. Moreover, this ensures secure and personalized access to individual results.

RSMSSB has also released the Cut-off Marks for the examination along with the announcement of the results, . These cut-off marks indicate the minimum scores that candidates must have achieved to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. The result has been declared only for those candidates who secured equal to or more than the cut-off score.

The examinations were conducted in three phases in the month of February 2023. RSMSSB has also released the final answer key series along with the results.

How to Download RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2023?

  1. Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

  2. On the home page, click on the Common Eligibility Test 2022 Result notification

  3. Click on the link to open a new page

  4. Click on Common Eligibility Test (Sr. Secondary Level) Link

  5. A new window will open

  6. Enter your application number, date of birth to login

  7. The result will be displayed on the screen.

