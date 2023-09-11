TN NEET UG Mop-up Round Registration Begins Today At tnmedicalselection.net

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Mop Up round registration begins
(Photo: iStock)
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education and Research, DME will open the registration window for the TN NEET UG 2023 Mop-Up round today, 11 September 2023 from 12 PM. Interested and eligible candidates can check the other details on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.
The candidates will have an option of filling and locking the portal in along with registration for MBBS/BDS degree programmes. Candidates interested in taking part in the mop-up round can register and fill out their choices on the DME Tamil Nadu’s official website. The mop-up round application is open to candidates with secure rankings between GR 001 and GR 2993. The last date to register for the TN NEET UG Mop-Up round is September 14.
The seat allocation process will begin on 15 September. The result for the same will be released on 16 September. The preliminary seat allocation result may be released between 17 to 21 September, at 5 PM. The last date to report to colleges is 22 September at 3 PM.
The official statement read, “Candidates who are participating the online choice filling for MBBS/BDS Degree Courses will have to remit a non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs. 500/- for Government Quota and Rs. 1000/- for Management Quota."
Choice filling and locking – 11 to 14 September
Seat allotment Process - 15 and 16 September
Mop-Up Round Result – 17 September
Downloading the provisional allotment order – 18 to 21 September
Last date of reporting at assigned college – 22 September
Students who choose government quota seats in state private universities and self-financing medical and dentistry colleges will have to pay a security deposit of Rs. 30,000. Candidates from the SC, SCA, and ST category will not have to pay any security deposit if their yearly income is less than Rs 2.5 lakhs.
Visit the DME Tamil Nadu’s official website at tnmedicalselection.net
Click on the link of TN NEET UG mop-up round registration.
Enter your credentials and fill the required details to login.
Fill in the college selection form for the RN NEET UG Mop-Up Round 2023 allocation procedure.
Save and submit the Mop-Up Round application with college preferences.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)