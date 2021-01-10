TN Govt Announces Free Data Cards for Online College Classes 

Although colleges reopened for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students, many continue to prefer online classes due to the fear of contracting the virus. In the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for institutions ahead of its reopening in early December, the state government said that only 50 percent of the total students can be present on campus at any given time. It said that the institutions should make provisions to allow students to attend classes online. “If some students opt not to attend classes and prefer to study online while staying at home, institutions are to provide online study material and access to e-resources to such students for teaching-learning,” the Tamil Nadu government said in the SOP.