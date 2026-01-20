'Can Impact Career': Sessions Court Warns TISS Students In Saibaba Case

advertisement
Nine students from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) are currently facing legal proceedings after being booked for attending a gathering on 12 October 2025 to mark the death anniversary of former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba.
The students have filed anticipatory bail applications, and the sessions court has extended their interim protection from arrest while the matter remains pending. The case originated from an FIR registered by Trombay police based on a complaint from an associate dean of the institute.
As reported by The Indian Express, the presiding judge, Additional Sessions Judge Manoj B Oza, addressed the students directly in court, warning them that the criminal case could have significant negative consequences for their future employment prospects. The judge specifically questioned how many of the students were from outside Maharashtra and whether their families were aware of the case.
The judge stated that the existence of a criminal record could impact both government and private job opportunities for the students. During the hearing, he remarked, "You have a criminal record now your record is with the police not just here but everywhere in the country. You know that You have made a blunder so early before your career starts Your career is ruined." The judge also inquired about the academic programmes the students were pursuing and commented on the employment prospects for graduates in their field.
During the previous hearing on 23 December 2025, the special public prosecutor had noted the students' absence in court. Their lawyer assured the court that the students would be present at the next hearing, which they attended as directed. The court then adjourned the matter for further arguments on the anticipatory bail pleas, while maintaining the interim protection from arrest as proceedings continued.
"You will not get government jobs because of the case," the judge told the students, highlighting the potential long-term impact of the ongoing criminal proceedings.
The FIR against the students pertains to their participation in the event held on the TISS campus, which was organised to commemorate the first death anniversary of Saibaba. As part of the investigation, police have seized the students' electronic devices, including mobile phones and laptops following standard procedure.
The Bombay High Court had previously acquitted GN Saibaba on 5 March 2024, ruling that the sanction to prosecute him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act was invalid. The High Court set aside the 2017 sessions court order that had sentenced Saibaba to life imprisonment for alleged links to the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) as background to the case.
