Three Pune Teachers Booked for Caning, Threatening Three Class 10 Students

Three teachers in a private school in Pune’s Nana Peth area allegedly caned three Class 10 students and threatened to give them low marks in an internal test, after they created a ruckus in the classroom. The three teachers have been booked under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, the police said on Sunday.

As reported by The Indian Express, an FIR was registered based on a complaint made by the father of one of the students. No arrests have been made as yet and the police said that the allegations made by the parents are being probed.

A medical examination of the students was conducted at the Sassoon General Hospital. Senior inspector Ramesh Sathe told the newspaper that an investigation has been launched and the parents allegations are being probed.