TS EAMCET 2021 Hall Ticket Likely to be Released Today: Here's How to Download

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to release the admit card (hall ticket) of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 on Friday, 23 July.

Students who have registered, or are willing to register for TS EAMCET 2021 can download their admit cards from TS EAMCET's official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.