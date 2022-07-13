TS POLYCET 2022 Result Declared on polycetts.nic.in, Steps To Download Results

TS POLYCET 2022 Results announced today.
(Photo: iStock)
The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (TSBTET) has released the results for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 on Wednesday, 13 July at around 11:30 am.
According to the reports, the TS POLYCET 2022 Result was expected to be released on July 13 or 14.
TSBTET Hyderabad has already released the TS Polycet 2022 answer key on its official website – polycetts.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the TS POLYCET 2022 can check their results and scores on the official website.
After the results are declared, candidates who appeared for the TS POLYCET 2022, can check their results by following these steps:
Visit the official website – polycetts.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link 'TS POLYCET Result 2022'
Enter your TS POLYCET login credentials like roll number, date of birth, etc.
Your TS POLYCET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.
Make sure to download and take a print out of the result for future reference.
According to the board's notice on the official website, "All the students, who appeared POLYCET-2022 examination on 30-06-2022, are informed to go through the respective key ( QP Code-A/B/C/D) of POLYCET-2022 and send the objections/corrections, if any, to this office through email- jtsecy-sbtet@telangana.gov.in on or before 02-07-2022 by 04.00 PM."
