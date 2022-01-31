4 Dead After Minor Runs Car Over People Sitting on Pavement in Telangana

Representational image of a crime scene.
Three women and a girl died when a car allegedly driven by a 16-year-old drove over labourers sitting on a pavement in Telangana’s Karimnagar district on Sunday, 30 January, police said.
The police added that the incident happened at around 6.50 am when the teenager lost control over the steering wheel while rubbing his eyes due to thick smog in the area. He then rammed into a divider and ran over the people on the pavement, new agency PTI quoted police officials as saying.
Karimnagar Commissioner of Police, V Satyanarayana, said, "A case has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the minors travelling in the car,” news agency ANI reported.
The police added that three women (aged between 27 and 32) and a 14-year-old girl died in the incident, while two others who were injured, were admitted to a hospital.
The teenager, a ninth standard student, along with his two minor friends, who were in the car during the accident, fled the scene leaving behind the car.
Police said the trio was later apprehended and the owner of the car was also taken into custody for allowing his minor son to drive.
Police informed that the labourers earlier used to stay in temporary huts erected on the pavement, but were removed by police and civic officials recently.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
