Telangana Schools to Reopen for Classes 6 to 8 Today

Schools for students of classes six to eight are scheduled to resume in Telangana from Wednesday, 24 February. Schools and all other educational institutions in the country ceased their physical operations in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has directed the authorities to make sure that all COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed while reopening of the schools.
Students also need to follow all the safety norms. They are required to cover their faces with masks, wash their hand frequently, comply with social distancing norms, and carry a hand sanitisers. As per the information provided by the government, around 17.24 lakh students are likely to rejoin school.
Earlier this month, schools for classes nine and above also reopened in the state. Colleges have also reopened as per a report by NDTV.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
Published: undefined