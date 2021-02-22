Haryana Schools To Reopen for Students of Classes 3 To 5 

Haryana schools will open for students of Class 3 to Class 5 from 24 February, an order issued by the state Department of School Education said on Monday, 22 February.
Classes will be held from 10 am to 1:30 pm everyday, ANI reported.
Earlier, the Haryana government had decided to reopen schools for students of Classes 6 to 8 from 1 February 2021. Classes for students of 9 to 12 had already resumed in mid-September.
According to NDTV, the order says that pupils who wish to appear for classes virtually can continue doing so.
Since the reopening comes amid pandemic concerns, the government has laid down some COVID-19 protocols to be followed, such as temperature checks for students and teachers.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
