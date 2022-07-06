TBSE Final Examination Results 2022: Tripura 10th, 12th Results To Be Out Soon

TBSE all set to declare the 10th & 12th class results soon, likely on 07 July 2022.
TBSE, Tripura Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the TBSE 10, 12 final examinations result 2022 on Thursday, 07 July 2022. Students should know that the TBSE Madhyamik (10th class) and Uccha Madhyamik (12th class) results 2022 will be available on the official website, tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
According to an official notification released by TBSE on 05 July 2022, the 10th and 12th class results will be declared via an official press conference. The press conference related to TBSE 10, 12 result 2022 will commence around 12:00 pm and then the direct result link will be activated on the official website from 12:30 pm.
The result will be declared only via online mode. Students can check their TBSE 10, 12 result 2022 from the official website, tbresults.tripura.gov.in or tbse.tripura.gov.in, indiaresults.com, results.shiksha, and examresults.net.
Students who have appeared in the Tripura Board 10, 12 examinations 2022 can check their results by following the below steps:
Go to the official website tbse.tripura.gov.in and follow the link tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link 'Higher Secondary (H.S. +2 Stage) Final Examination Result 2022' if you want to check the 12th class result or click on the link 'Madhyamik (10th Standard) Final Examination Result 2022' if you want to check the 10th class result.
After clicking on any of the links above, you will be taken to a 'Candidate Login' page.
Enter your roll number, date of birth, and verify the captcha.
Hit the 'Login' option.
Your TBSE 10th or 12th class result 2022 will displayed on the screen.
Check the result against your roll number.
Download, save, and print the result for future reference.
It has been estimated that around 2 lakh students participated in the 2022 TBSE examinations for classes 10 and 12. If reports are to be believed, along with the TBSE secondary & higher secondary exam results 2022, there are chances that the Madrassa results will also be declared tomorow on 07 July 2022.
