Tripura Board Term 2 Exam: Time Table Released, Details Here

The Tripura board released a notification stating that Term 2 will begin on 18 April for Class 10 students and on 2 May for Class 12 students.
Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced that the term 2 board examination for Classes 10 and 12 will begin soon. The board informed about the exam dates through a notification on the official website.
As per the schedule, the exam for Class 10 students will begin on 18 April 2022 and the term 2 examinations for Class 12 students will begin on 2 May 2022. For more details regarding the exam schedule, students can visit the official website.
The term 2 examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in the afternoon session. So, the exams will be held for 1 hour and 45 minutes, beginning at 12 noon till 1:45 pm.
Students can check the exam schedule on the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in.
The term 2 exams for Classes 10 and 12 will end on 6 May and 1 June 2022 respectively. The results will be declared for both the classes after the compilation of their scores from both term 1 and term 2 exams.
As per the reports, 43,180 students will be appearing for Class 10 term 2 exams and around 28,000 students will be appearing for 12th term 2 exams.
