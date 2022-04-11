Tripura Board Term 2 Exam: Time Table Released, Details Here

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced that the term 2 board examination for Classes 10 and 12 will begin soon. The board informed about the exam dates through a notification on the official website.

As per the schedule, the exam for Class 10 students will begin on 18 April 2022 and the term 2 examinations for Class 12 students will begin on 2 May 2022. For more details regarding the exam schedule, students can visit the official website.

The term 2 examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in the afternoon session. So, the exams will be held for 1 hour and 45 minutes, beginning at 12 noon till 1:45 pm.

Students can check the exam schedule on the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in.