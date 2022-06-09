TANCET Result 2022 Released Today on the Official Website; Steps To Check Result

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET 2022, has been declared today. As per official information, Anna University, which is in charge of the state-level PG courses, declared the TANCET Result 2022 today, on 9 June 2022 at around 10 am.

The TANCET 2022 result has been declared online and the scorecards will be available online for download. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu after the result declaration.

The candidates will have to enter their registration number and password to log in and then check the result.