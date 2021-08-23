Tamil Nadu Class 10th Results 2021 Declared: How to Download TN SSLC Marksheet

Tamil Nadu 10th result can be checked on tnresults.nic.in
Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TN DGE) on Monday, 23 August 2021, declared Tamil Nadu board class 10/ SSLC result 2021.
Therefore, students who enrolled for Tamil Nadu board class 10 2021 exam can check their final result on TN DGE's official websites : tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in
Students can download their temporary marksheets till 31 August 2021. “According to a notice issued on 25th February 2021 the temporary mark sheets of class 10 students can be downloaded from 23 August until 31 August. Students can download it from the government website- http://www.dge.tn.gov.in by entering their roll number and date of birth,” TN DGE said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.
Visit the official website of TN DGE: tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in
Click on SSLC Result 2021 link
Enter your registration number and date of birth
Click on 'Get marks'
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future reference
This year, Tamil Nadu board class 10th exams were cancelled in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the result has been evaluated on the basis of an alternative marking scheme devised by the board. 80 percent of the marks has been evaluated on the basis of the performance in quarterly and half-yearly exam, and the remaining 20 percent on the basis of attendance of the student, reported NDTV.
Published: 23 Aug 2021,10:26 AM IST