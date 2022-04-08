SSC MTS 2020 Tier 2 Exams to Be Held on 8 May, Details Here

The SSC MTS Tier 2 exams are conducted by SSC. Staff Selection Commission will be conducting the descriptive Paper-II of the Multi Tasking Staff Examination 2020 on 8 May 2022. Candidates who require official information can visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

As per the reports, the exam date is tentative and may be changed due to COVID-19 guidelines. The official notification reads, “The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The results for SSC MTS Paper-I were announced in the month of March this year. The exam was held from 5 October 2021 to 2 November 2021. Total 44,680 students appeared for SSC MTS Tier 1 papers.

For more details about the SSC MTS Tier 2 exams, visit the website.