SSC MTS Result 2023 Declared At ssc.nic.in; Steps To Download Merit List

The SSC MTS Tier 1 result released
Staff Selection Commission, SSC released the MTS result 2023 on 2 September 2023. Candidates who appeared for the SSC MTS 2023 examination can check the results and scorecards on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC MTS exam in Computer Based format. Paper-I was of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination and it was conducted in two phases i.e. from 2 to 19 May and from 13 to 20 June in different centers across the country.
3015 candidates have been shortlisted for PET/ PST exam or for the post of Havaldar on the basis of their performance in the CBE.
The official notification read,“As the Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website vide Notice No: 1-1/2018-P&P-I dated 07.02.2019. As per the provision under Para-18.7, for the post of Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) candidates have been shortlisted for appearing PET/ PST based on their normalized scores of Session-II in CBE”.
Visit the official website at SSC.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the 'result' tab
A PDF file with all the roll numbers of selected candidates will be displayed on the screen
Candidates can check their results and names on the merit list.
You can take the printout of the scorecards for future use.
