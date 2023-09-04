SSC MTS Result 2023 Declared At ssc.nic.in; Steps To Download Merit List

Staff Selection Commission, SSC released the MTS result 2023 on 2 September 2023. Candidates who appeared for the SSC MTS 2023 examination can check the results and scorecards on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC MTS exam in Computer Based format. Paper-I was of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination and it was conducted in two phases i.e. from 2 to 19 May and from 13 to 20 June in different centers across the country.

3015 candidates have been shortlisted for PET/ PST exam or for the post of Havaldar on the basis of their performance in the CBE.