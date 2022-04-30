SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2022 Released: Download on CR, NWR

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Multi Tasking Staff Paper 2 2022 on the CR, NWR website- ssc-cr.org and sscnwr.org respectively.

SSC has also released the application status on the SSC ER website (sscer.org). Candidates who have passed the SSC MTS Paper 1 can check their application status and download SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card from the official regional website of SSC.

SSC MTS Exam for Paper 2 will be conducted on 8 May across various centers in India for 44,680 candidates.