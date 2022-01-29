SSC GD Constable 2021: Results Expected by 31 January

The results for the SSC GD Constable 2021 are expected to be declared by the end of January, by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

While the SSC has not made any official announcement regarding the result date, candidates can expect the SSC GD result as well as the final answer key by 31 January.

All candidates who had appeared for the exam are advised to regularly visit the official website of SSC, at ssc.nic.in.