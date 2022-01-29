SSC GD Constable 2021: Results Expected by 31 January

Candidates can check the SSC GD constable result 2021 on ssc.nic.in, once released.
The results for the SSC GD Constable 2021 are expected to be declared by the end of January, by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).
While the SSC has not made any official announcement regarding the result date, candidates can expect the SSC GD result as well as the final answer key by 31 January.
All candidates who had appeared for the exam are advised to regularly visit the official website of SSC, at ssc.nic.in.
The SSC GD Constable 2021 exam was conducted between 16 November and 15 December 2021. The preliminary answer key was also released soon after, and candidates could raise objections till 31 December 2021.
The final answer key is expected to be declared along with the SSC GD constable result. Candidates may stay tuned to The Quint for regular updates.
SSC GD Result 2021 Date: Expected by 31 January 2022.
Result Time: To be announced in due course of time.
SSC GD Final Answer Key 2021: Expected by 31 January 2022 or the first week of February.
However, candidates must remember that the aforementioned dates are all tentative. When the SSC makes an official announcement, the dates shall be updated.
Additionally, candidates must note that the SSC GD Constable 2021 result will serve as a shortlisting bed for candidates to proceed to the next round of recruitment.
Once the result is declared, candidates will not only be able to access the merit list but also their scores, and can later compare their answers with the final answer key.
For more updates on the SSC GD Exam 2021, please visit this space and the official website of SSC regularly.