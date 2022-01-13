Results of SSC GD Constable Exam 2021 May Be Declared Soon, Check Details Here

SSC GD Constable exam results may be declared soon.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the SSC GD Constable exam results soon. The exam was conducted for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR).
According to a report by Aajtak.in, SSC Constable GD exam results may be announced by 15 January 2022.
Candidates who had appeared for the exam are advised to check the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in, and their respective regional websites for further updates about the result and merit list.
Visit the official website of SSC or the respective regional website.
Click on the SSC GD Constable result link.
Your SSC GD Constable exam result/merit list will appear on the screen.
Download and save it for future reference.
"Male and female candidates will be shortlisted State/Area-wise and category-wise on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based Examination (including NCC bonus marks, if applicable) for appearing in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST)," reads the official notification by the SSC.
SSC CG Constable Exam Cut-Off Marks
The notification further mentions the cut-off marks (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) that candidates would need to score to be eligible for being shortlisted to the next stage i.e. PET/ PST. Here's the cut-off marks:
EWS/ESM/UR: 35 percent
SC/ST/OBC: 33 percent
For more details about SSC GD Constable recruitment, candidates are advised to check the official website of the SSC.