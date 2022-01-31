SSC GD 2022 Result Expected Soon: Check Cut Off and Other Important Information

While the SSC GD Constables exam in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 was successfully completed between 16 November 2021 and 15 December 2021, the final results got delayed due to some unavoidable reasons.

However, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of SSC, since the results can be declared any day now.