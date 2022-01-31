SSC GD 2022 Result Expected Soon: Check Cut Off and Other Important Information

Candidates can check the SSC GD constable result 2021 on ssc.nic.in, once released. Image used for representative purposes.
The result for the SSC GD Constable exam 202 is expected to be decalred soon by Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can check their respective results on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in once released.
While the SSC GD Constables exam in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 was successfully completed between 16 November 2021 and 15 December 2021, the final results got delayed due to some unavoidable reasons.
However, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of SSC, since the results can be declared any day now.
In fact, according to some sources, the SSC GD constable 2021 result may be declared in end January to early February 2022. This is because the previous result date was 30 December 2021 and the results have already been delayed by a month.
|Category
|Marks
|Part A Marks
|Part B Marks
|1
|72.02856
|18
|9
|2
|73.13578
|21
|15
|6
|78.6228
|23
|19
|9
|80.00602
|20
|13
|Force
|Category
|Marks
|Part A Marks
|Part B Marks
|NIA
|2
|92.89068
|23
|19
|NIA
|3
|75.62184
|20
|11
|NIA
|6
|96.60053
|23
|19
|NIA
|9
|96.9804
|24
|19
|SSF
|1
|83.33368
|21
|19
|SSF
|2
|80.52188
|23
|15
|SSF
|3
|35.05948
|11
|6
|SSF
|6
|88.34214
|24
|18
|SSF
|9
|88.42838
|22
|20
However, candidates must remember that the above mentioned cut offs are not only for the All India Vacancies, but have also been taken out by looking at the SSC GD result 2018.
Additionally, candidates must note that the cut offs are bound to vary for the category, state as well as the area for the recruitment (naxal, border districts, etc).
For more updates on the SSC GD 2021 constable result, please stay tuned to The Quint.