SSC CHSL Result 2021 Declared: Steps To Check Result and Cut-off Marks Here

SSC CGL 2021 Final Result Announced on the official website. Check important details here.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination, 2021 result for the skill test on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
Candidates who have appeared in SSC CHSL Examination (Skill Test - Typing & DEST) can download and check their result along with the cut-off marks by following the below mentioned steps.
Approximately, 35,023 candidates have been shortlisted for appearing in the typing test, 4373 candidates for DEST for the posts of DEO in CAG, and 1511 candidates for DEST (DEO posts other than CAG).
The total number of candidates that have qualified for the SSC CHSL Skill Test include the following:
Typing Test (List-I): 14873 candidates
DEST (CAG) (List-II): 220 candidates
DEST Other Than CAG (List - III): 1067 candidates
All these candidates have been provisionally selected for the document verification process. According to the concerned authorities, the official schedule for the document verification process will be released soon on the regional websites of the SSC.
|Category
|Cut-off Percentage
|Number of Candidates Available
|EWS
|10
|2971
|SC
|10
|3190
|ST
|10
|1336
|ESM
|10
|927
|OH
|10
|200
|HH
|10
|124
|OBC
|10
|3951
|VH
|10
|216
|Other PwD
|10
|66
|UR
|7
|1892
|Total
|14873
Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Results' section.
Search and click on the direct link for CHSL Skill Test.
A PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen.
Check the result and cut-off marks carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
