SSC CHSL 2021 Notification to be Released Today on ssc.nic.in, Exam in May 2022

SSC CHSL: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), according to the tentative exam calendar for 2021-22, is scheduled to release the official notification (advertisement) of SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL) 2021 on Tuesday, 01 February 2022. Registration for the same is also expected to begin from Tuesday.

Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same are advised to check the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in, regularly for further updates about recruitment.