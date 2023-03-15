SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Out at ssc.nic.in With Response Sheet, Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission has released the answer key for the SSC combined graduate level (CGL) exam tier-2 on the official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission conducted Tier-II Examination 2022 from 2 to 7 March 2023 at various locations around the nation. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections till 17 March since this is the provisional answer key and the final answer key will be released after considering the objections.

The official notice by SSC read, “Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 14.03.2023 (6.00 PM) to 17.03.2023 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 PM on 17.03.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances”.