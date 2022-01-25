SRMJEEE 2022: Result Declared, Counselling Process To Begin Today

SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2022 result was declared on Monday, 24 January, by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST). The counselling process for the same is scheduled to begin from Tuesday, 25 January.

Candidates who appeared for SRMJEEE 2022 can check their result and download their rank card from the official website of SRMIST: srmist.edu.in. SRMJEEE 2022 counselling will be conducted online through the official website.