SEBA Assam HSLC and AHM Special exam 2021: Result Declared
The results for the Assam HSLC 2021 and Assam AHM 2021 special examination have been declared by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA).
Candidates who had sat for the SEBA HSLC 2021 and AHM 2021 special exam can check their respective results on the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org.
The special exam was conducted mainly for those students who were unsatisfied with their marks. Hence, a new scheme was implemented by SEBA wherein the students would be judged on the basis of an internal assessment, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the official notification released by SEBA, a total of 22,836 students had applied for the Assam HSLC and AHM special exam in 2021.
However, the actual turn out was comparitevly lesser and saw about 19,305 students appearing for the special exam.
Check the steps mentioned below to easily check your Assam HSLC 2021 and AHM 2021 result-
Visit the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org
Navigate to the section that reads 'Quick Links' on the homepage.
Search for the link that reads 'Assam HSLC / AHM Special Exam Results 2021' and click on it.
You will now be redirected to a new page wherein you will have to enter your official credentials such as username and password and submit them.
Your Assam HSLC 2021 result or Assam AHM 2021 result shall be displayed on the screen.
Download it and keep a printout for future reference.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org for more updates on the Assam HSLC 2021 and AHM 2021 result.
