Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 to be Declared Today: Here's How to Check

Assam HSLC Result 2021: Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is all set to announce Class 10 (High School Leaving Certificate) result 2021 on Friday, 30 July 2021. The result will be declared at 11 AM.

Students who registered to appear for Assam board HSLC 2021 exam can check their result on SEBA's official website: sebaonline.org. They can also check their result on the following websites: results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, and assamresult.in