CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 Timetable Released, Check Here
CBSE Board Exams timetable 2021 is available on the official website of the board at cbse.nic.in.
The Quint
Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday, 31 December, announced dates for Classes 10 and 12 board examinations to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 2021.
CBSE Board Exams 2021 timetable is available on the official website of the board at cbse.nic.in. CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 will be conducted from 4 May 2021 to 10 June 2021. CBSE class 12 practicals will conducted from 1 March 2021.
However, since several students have complained that their schools have not been able to hold a single practical class physically, the board has announced that it is exploring alternate modes for marking practicals.