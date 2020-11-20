Schools in Mumbai to Remain Shut Till 31 Dec, Won’t Open on 23 Nov

"The decision has been taken in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai," the Mumbai mayor said.

All schools in the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will remain closed till 31 December. “The decision has been taken in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. Schools will not reopen on 23 November,” Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BMC officials stated that the move reflects apprehensions over a possible second wave of the pandemic sweeping through the city, reported NDTV. The Maharashtra government had earlier announced that the schools will reopen for class 9 to class 12 and the junior college from 23 November. The Maharashtra government had also issued guidelines that allowed students to continue studying from home. Those looking to attend school had to submit a letter of consent from their parents, reported NDTV. The state education department also made it compulsory for teachers to undergo an RT-PCR test for COVID-19 before the schools reopen.

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 924 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities, taking the tally in the city to 2,72,449 and the death toll to 10,624.