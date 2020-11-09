Schools in Maharashtra to Reopen for Class 9-12 from 23 November

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday, 9 November, announced that schools for Class 9-12 students will reopen in the state from 23 November. The announcement was made during a video conference held by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. "We need to be extra cautious after Diwali. Quarantine centres in schools cannot be shut. The local administration can take decision regarding alternative places for classrooms. Sanitisation of schools, coronavirus tests for teachers and other precautions are a must," said the Chief Minister.

According to Gaikwad, all teachers will undergo RT-PCR COVID-19 tests between 17-22 November. Students who are unwell or have unwell family members at home are requested not to attend schools. "Schools will reopen on 23 November, and students will undergo thermal checking at entry. Only one student will be seated per bench, the minister said. Further, classes will be held on alternate days and Science, Maths and English will be taught while other subjects will be taught online,” said Ms Gaikwad.

The education minister on Friday announced that class 10 and class 12 state board examinations will not be conducted before May 2021, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister earlier also announced that teachers and students in the state, who are part of the online education system, will be offered Diwali vacation and a final decision regarding the same will be made soon.