SAMS Odisha B.Ed Result 2023 Released At te.samsodisha.gov.in

The SAMS Odisha B.Ed Result 2023 is out. The result was released today, 17 July 2023 in the afternoon. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in and get access to their scores.

The cut-off marks for the SAMS Odisha B.Ed Entrance Exam 2023 has been released yet but it is anticipated that the cut-off marks will be around 55%.

Candidates who have successfully qualified for the B.Ed entrance exam have become eligible for the counseling process. that will be conducted by SAMS Odisha. The candidates will have to submit their documents and their preferences for admission.

the process of Provisional Allotment of Seats for the First Round Selection will be conducted on 24 July 2023, at 02:00 PM. Applicants who have already got their seats must report to their institutions for admission between 25 to 29 July 2023. The students will also get an opportunity to update their preferences through the Slide-Up online process from 25 to 30 July 2023.