RRB NTPC CBT 2 Information Slip Released For Levels 4, 6

The information slip of the NTPC CBT 2 for pay levels 4 and 6 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). RRB has released the information slip on the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB also released scorecards, shortlist status, and question papers for CBT. The candidates will have to enter their registration number and date of birth to download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 information slip.