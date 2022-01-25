RRB NTPC CBT 2: Exam Dates 2022 Released, Check Details Here

RRB NTPC CBT 2: Exam Dates 2022 Released
(Photo: The Quint)
The exam dates for the Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), computer based test (CBT 2) have been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).
According to the latest report, the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will be held in a single phase for all levels and regions. The examination will commence from 15 February 2022 and continue till 19 February 2022.
Candidates must note that those who qualified the RRB NTPC CBT 1 will now have to appear for the CBT 2. However, the roll number of candidates for CBT 2 will remain the same as that of CBT 1.
In addition to this, candidates will be able to download their respective admit cards four days prior to the examination, ie 11 February 2022 onwards.
Each level eg level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the seventh CPC will have a Separate CBT 2 exam. However, all posts falling within the same level of seventh CPC will have a common CBT 2 exam.
The exam date and city for the reserved catagories will be released by different RRBs from 3 February 2022 onwards.
Candidates will be able to download their NTPC CBT 2 admit cards 4 days prior to the examination. Eg for the exam falling on 15 February 2022, candidates will be able to download their admit card on 11 February 2022 and so on.
Candidates appearing for different levels on different dates will have a different admit card for each level.
A common city intimation slip will be issued to candidates, irrespective of the number of levels they are appearing for.
For more information regarding RRB NTPC CBT 2, please check this space regularly as well as visit the official websites of regional RRBs.