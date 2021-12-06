RRB Group D Level 1 Exam: Correction Window To Open on 15 December 2021.
A notification was released regarding the application modification link for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) group D level 1 exam 2021 on 5 December 2021.
While candidates are eagerly awaiting exam dates, the new notification by the RRB mentions that the correction window for rejected applications will open on 15 December 2021 on rrbmumbai.gov.in, and other regional websites.
Candidates must note that the correction link for the RRB group D level 1 exam 2021 will be a one-time opportunity only.
Students, whose applications have been rejected on grounds of invalid photographs or signatures, can utilise this opportunity and make changes before the mentioned date.
Candidates who wish to make changes in their application form, however, must note that they are required to check their application status before they use this facility.
In order to do this, candidates must enter their official log-in credentials such as their application registration number and date of birth on the regional websites of RRB.
The notification released by RRB also states that those students who have already been accepted in the RRB Group D Level 1 Exam 2021 need not apply again.
The RRB group D exam was announced in February 2019. Under this recruitment drive, around 1 lakh vacancies are going to be filled in the group D posts.
For more details and updates on the RRB Group D Level 1 Exam 2021, check this space regularly and visit the official website of RRB.
