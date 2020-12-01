RRB NTPC, Group D and Other Exams to Begin on 15 December
The Quint
RRB Recruitment 2020: important points and released schedule of RRB NTPC, Group D, Ministerial and Isolated Category posts. | (Photo: iStock)
Railway recruitment board (RRB) exams for the selection to Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC), Group D, Ministerial and Isolated Category posts will begin on 15 December.
The official schedule of RRB NTPC, Group D, Ministerial and Isolated Category posts has not been released so far. The detail schedule, once released, will be available on the official RRB website.
Here is what we know so far regarding the RRB 2020 Exams:
- The RRB exams for selected to Ministerial and Isolated Category will be held from 15-23 December. There are 1,663 vacancies available for the posts.
- Admit cards for the RRB exams will be released four days before the commencement of the exam and will be released on the website.
- RRBs will release the free travel authority for candidates belonging to SC, ST category who have opted for free rail travel facility.
- 10 days prior to the exam candidates will be intimated about the exam date and city details.