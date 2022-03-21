MAH LLB CET 2022: Registrations to Take Place Till 7th April

The State Common Entrance Cell Test of Maharashtra have begun the registrations for the Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022. The candidates who are willing to register for the same can do so on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The interested candidates can register online for the MAH-LLB CET 2022 only till 7 April, 2022. It is five year integrated course.

The candidates who will register themselves successfully will be given the admit cards on 30 April 2022 and the exam is expected to be conducted on 17 and 18 May 2022. Though no official dates have been declared yet.