REET 2022: Exam Date Released, More Details at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The exam dates for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2022) have been announced by Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot. The REET 2022 exam will be conducted on 14 May 2022 and 15 May 2022 by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE).

Thus candidates who are going to be appearing for the exam can check more details on the official website of the board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.