REET 2022: Exam Date Released, More Details at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

REET 2022 Exam Date Released
The exam dates for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2022) have been announced by Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot. The REET 2022 exam will be conducted on 14 May 2022 and 15 May 2022 by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE).
Thus candidates who are going to be appearing for the exam can check more details on the official website of the board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The REET 2022 exam is being conducted to recruit teachers for over 20,000 vacancies. Chief Minister Gehlot, also mentioned in his official Tweet that the REET 2022 exam will also be recruiting special teachers, as part of its recruitment drive this time.
While the announcement regarding the REET 2022 exam was made by chief minister on his official Twitter handle, an official notification regarding the same is being awaited.
In addition, candidates must also note that the REET 2022 exam is expected to be conducted for both Level 1 and 2 on the above mentioned dates. Therefore, it will be upon the candidates to choose which examination they want to sit for, according to the classes they ultimately wish to teach.
Additionally, it can be expected that REET 2022 will most likely be conducted on similar lines of that of the REET 2021 exam.
The REET 2022 exam is an important exam that sees lakhs of applicants every year. In fact, this year, approximately 15 lakh candidates are expected to sit for the examination.
For more updates on the REET 2022 exam, please check this space regularly and the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
