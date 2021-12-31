Happy New Year 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Shayari, Images And More

Happy New Year 2022: Wishes,Quotes, Shayaris, Images and more for your friends and loved ones
With 2021 being one hell of a roller coaster ride, we have curated some of the best new year wishes, images, shayaris and greetings for you to usher in 2022 in the best possible way.
A New Year is like a blank book with the pen in your hands. So, write a beautiful story for yourself and see the magic happen. Wishing you a very Happy New Years!!
May all your sorrows get left behind and this new year be the start for everything you wished for. A very Happy New year 2022.
May Lord shower you with blessings as we enter into the New Year 2022!
Enjoy this special time of year with those you love, and may the Lord bless you all with a happy and healthy New Year
Maybe this year, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives not looking for flaws, but looking for potential—Ellen Goodman
“Be always at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let each new year find you a better man.” – Benjamin Franklin
“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right” – Oprah Winfrey
“Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.” – Brad Paisley
Raat Ka Chand Salaam Kare Aapko, Pariyo Ki Awaaz Adaab Kare Aapko. Sari Dunia Ko Khush Rakhne Wala Khuda, New Year Ke Har Pal Me Khush Rakhe Aapko
Koi dukh na ho koi gum na ho, Koi ankh kabhi bhi kisi ka naam na ho, Koi dil kisi ka na tory, Koi sath kisi ka na chory, Bs pyar ka darya behta ho, Aey kaash 2022 aesa ho, Happy New Year 2022 wishes To All
Dil se nikli dua hai hamari, Zindgi mein mile apko khushiyan sari, Gham na de khuda apko kabhi, Chahe to ek khushi kam karde hamari. Happy New Year!!
Saal ki hain yeh aakhri raat, Subah ke naye suraj ke saath, Karni hain ek dil ki baat, Kyu na khushiya baate saath-Saath. Happy New Year 2022!!
We at The Quint wish you a very Happy New Year !!
