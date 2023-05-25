Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Direct Link Releasing Shortly

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the HSC class 12 result 2023 today on 25 May. The direct result link will be active at 2 pm.

Candidates who appeared in the Maharashtra Board Exams this year can download and check the results, scorecards, topper list and other details on the official websites, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and hsc.mahresults.org.in.

Approximately, more than 14 lakh candidates participated this year in the Maharashtra HSC board exams. The Class 12 board exam was held by the concerned authorities from 21 February to 21 March 2023.

The overall pass percentage stans 91.25 per cent this year. Keep following this live blog for all the latest updates on Maharashtra HSC Result 2023.