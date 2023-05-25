Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Direct Link Releasing Shortly

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 will be declared today on 25 May 2023.
(Photo: iStock)
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the HSC class 12 result 2023 today on 25 May. The direct result link will be active at 2 pm.
Candidates who appeared in the Maharashtra Board Exams this year can download and check the results, scorecards, topper list and other details on the official websites, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and hsc.mahresults.org.in.
Approximately, more than 14 lakh candidates participated this year in the Maharashtra HSC board exams. The Class 12 board exam was held by the concerned authorities from 21 February to 21 March 2023.
The overall pass percentage stans 91.25 per cent this year. Keep following this live blog for all the latest updates on Maharashtra HSC Result 2023.
The pass percentage of HSC 12th class result in Maharashtra was 94.22 percent last year. This year there has been a 2.97% decline in the pass percentage.
Aurangabad: 91.85 percent
Amravati: 92.75 percent
Kolhapur: 93.28 percent
Konkan: 96.01 per cent
Latur: 90.37 percent
Mumbai: 88.13 percent
Nashik: 91.66 percent
Nagpur: 90.35 percent
Pune: 93.34 percent
This year, Kokan Division has topped the Maharashtra HSC result with a passing percentage of 96.01 percent. Mumbai division is at the bottom with 88.13 percent.
The Maharashtra SSC result date and time has not been confirmed by the MSHSEB yet. However, it is expected to be announced soon. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.
Candidates can check their online scores of Maharashtra HSC Exam 2023 today at 2 pm. The marksheets can be obtained as a hard copy from respective schools later.
Here is the list of websites to check Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2023.
mahresult.nic.in
hscresult.mkcl.org
hsc.maharesults.org
As per the Maharashtra HSC result 2023, majority of girls have successfully qualified the exam compared to boys. The pass percentage for girls is 93.73 percent and for boys it is 89.14 percent.
Here is the pass percentage of Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 for all streams Science, Arts, Commerce, and Others.
Science: 96.09 percent
Commerce: 90.42 percent
Arts: 84.05 percent
Business Courses: 89.25 percent
The overall passing percentage of Maharashtra HSC Results is 91.25 percent.
The Maharashtra HSC Result has been officially released. Students can download and check the results at 2 pm once the direct link is made active.
The direct link for Maharashtra HSC result will be active at 2 pm onwards. Once released, follow the below steps to check the result.
Go to the official websites, mahresult.nic.in or hscresult.mkcl.org.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for HSC result 2023.
A login page will show.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up.
Check the scores carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.